

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA has awarded a nearly $3-billion contract to Lockheed Martin to build three Orion capsules that will carry the first woman and next man to the Moon by 2024.



As per the Orion Production and Operations Contract (OPOC), the global security and aerospace company is entrusted with the production and operations of six Orion spacecraft missions.



Lockheed Martin was selected from 11 short-listed U.S. companies that offered to develop prototypes of human landers to take American astronauts to the Moon's south pole.



NASA said that it is ordering three Orion spacecraft for Artemis missions III through V for $2.7 billion. The US space agency plans to order three more Orion capsules in fiscal year 2022 for Artemis missions VI through VIII, at a cost of $1.9 billion.



NASA's plan is to transport astronauts in a human landing system that includes a transfer element for the journey from the lunar Gateway to low-lunar orbit.



NASA's program to return American astronauts to the lunar surface by 2024 is named after Artemis, goddess of the Moon in Greek mythology. No human has ever set foot on the Moon's South Pole.



Orion is a highly-capable, state-of-the-art spacecraft, designed specifically for deep space missions with astronauts, and an integral part of NASA's infrastructure for Artemis missions and future exploration of the solar system.



The Artemis lunar exploration program aims to establish a sustainable human presence on the Moon by 2028 to uncover new scientific discoveries, demonstrate new technological advancements, and lay the foundation for private companies to build a lunar economy.



NASA completed building and outfitting the Orion crew capsule for the first Artemis lunar mission in June. The spacecraft is being prepared for its unmanned test flight atop NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.



The space agency is also looking at refueling capabilities to make these systems reusable.



'This contract secures Orion production through the next decade, demonstrating NASA's commitment to establishing a sustainable presence at the Moon to bring back new knowledge and prepare for sending astronauts to Mars,' said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.



'As the only vehicle capable of deep space exploration, the Orion spacecraft is critical to America's continued leadership,' said Rep. Brian Babin of Texas.



