The global lemon essential oil market is expected to post a CAGR close to 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005404/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global lemon essential oil market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Lemon essential oil provides many benefits to various end-users, owing to its excellent chemical composition and cleaning properties. Limonene, a key component of lemon essential oil, helps in disease prevention and is known to promote weight loss. It is used for treating ailments such as cancer and bronchitis. It is also preferred as a replacement for other solvents due to its antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties. Thus, owing to its excellent properties, the application of lemon essential oil is expected to increase in various end-user industries, which will drive the growth of the overall global market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31728

As per Technavio, the rising popularity of lemon essential oil in aromatherapy, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Lemon Essential Oil Market: Rising popularity of lemon essential oil in aromatherapy

Lemon essential oil is increasingly being used in aromatherapy for pain relief and stress relief. It also provides relief to sore joints, headaches, and migraine. Lemon essential oil products are also known to alleviate the side effects of chemotherapy and help fight against bacteria and virus. It is also known to improve digestion, boost immunity, and quicken healing. Thus, owing to its multiple health benefits, lemon essential oil is extensively being used in aromatherapy, thereby accelerating the growth momentum of the market.

"Apart from the increasing use of lemon essential oil in home care products, the rising number of product launches, growing vendor focus on promoting lemon essential oil, and expanding retail spaces are some other factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Lemon Essential Oil Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global lemon essential oil market by product (conventional and organic) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the growing focus of vendors on boosting sales by providing additional price discounts to drive market growth in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005404/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com