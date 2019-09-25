Instagram Page Luxintravels Hits New Milestone of 700,000 Followers

Luxintravels Features Reviews of 5-Star Top Hotels from Around the World

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2019 / Mirko La Rosa, the Owner of Luxintravels, is pleased to announce that his Luxintravels Instagram page has reached a very impressive milestone: 700,000 followers.

To check out the Luxintravels Instagram page, which features reviews of 5-star hotels from around the world, please visit https://www.instagram.com/luxintravels/?hl=en.

"Have you ever wondered what it was like to travel the world and stay at the most luxurious hotels? Do you like to travel but your work keeps you from doing it? What if I told you there are people whose job it is to travel the world and review luxury hotels?" asked a spokesperson for Luxintravels, adding that for Mirko La Rosa, he has turned these questions into reality.

Originally from Sicily, Italy, La Rosa is a 37-year-old who runs four businesses: a brand building through Instagram company, a community of influencers, a Real Estate business, and Luxintravels, through which he has become a top luxury hotel influencer.

As the spokesperson noted, it all started in August 2017 when La Rosa was scrolling through Instagram and found a post by Timothy Sykes that featured a picture of him in an infinity pool of the Hanging Gardens of Bali hotel. La Rosa decided to offer Sykes help growing his Instagram, but as a top influencer, Sykes did not have the time to read through all his messages.

"So, Mirko decided to go further in order to get Timothy's attention. He decided to go to Bali and stay elsewhere but go to the hotel to replicate the picture Timothy had taken in the infinity pool," the spokesperson noted.

To use the pool, La Rosa had to pay $600USD. But once he sent Sykes the picture, it caught his attention and he reposted it on Instagram.

La Rosa's girlfriend pointed out to him that since he had already spent a lot of money in this hotel and that he was good at growing pages, he should build his own travel page.

"That is when I started Luxintravels and have ever since never stopped traveling. In the past 36 months, I have stayed in top luxury hotels in Bali, Dubai, Maldives, Phuket, Mykonos, Ibiza, Kiev, Barcelona, Prague, Bangkok, Singapore, and more," La Rosa said.

While traveling the world, La Rosa has created a community of around 2,000 Instagram influencers who support each other and help add value to their content.

While La Rosa ventures the world, Luxintravels will continue to grow. It is steadily becoming the best Instagram luxury hotel review page, incorporating more than two years of experience of travel, two to three times a month, visiting the most luxurious hotels in the world.

"This unique expertise, combined with their media coverage for their more than 700K followers, gives Luxintravels' reviews major distinction," the spokesperson noted.

With over 700,000 followers, Luxintravels is one of Instagram's most famous luxury travel pages, dedicated to showing its followers the most exclusive destinations around the world. Mirko La Rosa is a top luxury hotel influencer, and owner of Luxintravels.

