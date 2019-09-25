Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 25.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MK4E ISIN: IL0011017329 Ticker-Symbol: ZZE 
Tradegate
25.09.19
16:26 Uhr
100,82 Euro
-0,18
-0,18 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
100,56
101,54
16:27
100,82
101,28
16:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES
MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD100,82-0,18 %