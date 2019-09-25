

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech National Bank left its key interest rate unchanged in September for a third consecutive policy session, as expected.



The Bank Board, led by CNB Governor Jiri Rusnok, decided to keep interest the two-week repo rate at 2 percent, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.



The previous change in the key rate was a quarter-point hike in May.



The discount rate was maintained at 1 percent and the lombard rate at 3 percent.



'With inflation still above target, the MPC is unlikely to be in a rush to follow the ECB and loosen policy,' Capital Economics economist Jason Tuvey said. 'We think that an easing cycle will probably get underway around the middle of next year.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX