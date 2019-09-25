Independent research firm Verdantix announced the eleven winners of the annual EHS Innovation Awards at the Verdantix Summit in Atlanta where over 180 EHS professionals convened for two days of expert panels, best practices workshops, and vendor CEO insights. The prestigious international awards recognize organizations which have implemented innovative EHS technologies. The winners were selected by three independent judges, including the heads of EHS at Amazon and Birla Carbon and the Director of the Campbell Institute at the National Safety Council.

Winners of the 2019 Verdantix EHS Innovation Awards:

Kokosing won the construction and building materials category for its inspection data reporting solution deployment of Mobile Inspection's mobile app to automate 47 safety inspections into a single platform. Using the system has given Kokosing far greater insights into its safety data and improved safety across the organization.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles won the consumer products and services category for radically reducing the risk to employee safety by partnering with Arcadis to perform medium voltage cable inspections using UAV (drones). The use of drones to perform this task greatly reduced workers' health and safety risks and allowed Fiat Chrysler to complete the inspections in half the time of traditional inspections using man lifts.

Parker Hannifin won the discrete manufacturing category for the roll-out of a workplace ergonomics solution, implementing VelocityEHS's Humantech System to help the firm increase safety performance and employee engagement. The solution was rolled out to more than 2,000 team members across 400 global facilities, leading to a 54% reduction in the recordable incident rate.

Coeur Mining won the metals, mining and natural resources category for its innovative use of IIoT devices, such as drones, wearables and sensors, combined with technology from Intelex, to create a solution that decreased silos and barriers and reduced injury rates by 75% over 3 years.

Chevron won the oil and gas category for its collaboration with Accenture to combine several emerging technologies to create CraneTagZ, an innovative solution to prevent crane incidents and improve worker safety. This futuristic system uses Ultrawideband (UWB) wireless technology and wearables to deliver a more comprehensive and effective safety program.

Merck Co., and Minidoka Memorial Hospital both won the pharmaceuticals and healthcare category. Merck Co won for the roll-out of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered micro-learning platform, which dramatically improved safety training across its 52 global sites and was delivered in 10 languages. Using Axonify's adaptive microlearning technology, Merck has seen over 80% of employees voluntarily completing training on a monthly basis.

Minidoka Memorial Hospital won for rapidly transforming manual processes into a real-time digital platform and was the first healthcare facility in the Americas to implement DNV-GL's Synergi Live.

WEC Energy Group won the power and utilities category for its environmental compliance project which it successfully implemented across 200 sites. Using software from Enviance, WEC Energy was able to develop a real-time reporting dashboard to track over 100,000 requirements within a single system, reducing the costs and labour involved in managing duplicative data entry processes.

Los Alamos National Laboratory won the public sector and NGOs category for successfully transitioning 75 independent applications and databases into a single, unified system for managing its health and safety records. Through its deployment of software from Cority, Los Alamos has saved 1800 hours and seen a 50% paper reduction.

University of Florida was awarded a Merit by the judges for its efforts in raising EHS best practices in academic research labs. By partnering with SafetyStratus, the University of Florida increased EHS reporting by 400%.

FLIR Integrated Imaging Solutions won the technology and communications category for implementing thinkstep's EC4P centralised web-based system to guarantee compliance to 47 recycling regulations across 25 countries, reducing the need for individual compliance managers in each country and maintaining the firm's commitment as an environmentally responsible company.

LBC Tank Terminals won the transport and logistics category for successfully transforming siloed EHS management activities into a global integrated programme. LBC Tank terminals partnered with Pro-Sapien to create a platform that increased incident reporting from 2-3 users per site, to all employees globally, and increased incident reporting 208%.

"With 91 award nominations this year, the 11 winners have proven their superior focus on EHS technology and innovation. By sharing their successful project plans and achievements, the award winners will help other organizations enhance their own EHS performance and reduce workplace injuries," commented Steve Bolton, Verdantix Research Director.

The Verdantix EHS Innovation Awards are administered by independent research firm Verdantix. Organizations applying for the awards were required to compete a questionnaire outlining the key parameters of the project, the business results achieved, and the strategic suppliers involved. Independent judges filtered through and selected finalists from over 80 submissions across 10 industry sectors. Category winners then were voted on by an independent judging panel comprised of three EHS executives with extensive international experience.

To learn more, view photos from and register for our upcoming webinars, follow Verdantix on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005488/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Olivia Russell

+44(0)203-371-6774

orussell@verdantix.com