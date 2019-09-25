The global liquid paperboard market size is poised to grow by USD 2.95 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the rising focus on improving the shelf life of products. Also, the increasing consumption of packaged and convenience foods is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Packaging plays a critical role in promoting food safety and enhancing the shelf life of food products. Currently, plastic bottles and tin cans are being replaced by folding cartons made from liquid paperboard, which is not only recyclable but also increases the shelf life of the contents. Folded cartons made from liquid paperboard are further enhanced by adding aseptic packaging capabilities for storing milk, juices, and other beverages. Thus, to leverage the advantage of improved shelf life of their products, brand owners are increasingly opting for liquid paperboard cartons over plastic bottles. Therefore, the increasing demand for folding cartons will fuel the demand for liquid paperboard.

Robust economic growth and higher disposable incomes have played their part in bringing about the global retail boom. Other factors, such as increasing urbanization, and the rise in the number of double-income households have resulted in a paradigm shift in lifestyles resulting in the increasing consumption of packaged and convenience foods. Therefore, the rise in demand for packaged food and beverages will propel the growth of the global liquid paperboard market.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

BillerudKorsnäs AB

Bulleh Shah Packaging Pvt. Ltd.

Clearwater Paper Corp.

Elopak AS

Evergreen Packaging LLC

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Graphic Packaging International LLC

PaperWorks Industries Inc.

Stora Enso Oyj

WestRock Co.

Market Segmentation by Category and Types:

The Liquid Paperboard Market can be broadly categorized into the following application:

Dairy products

Juice products

Other beverages

Key Regions for the Liquid Paperboard Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

