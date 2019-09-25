

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA announced on its website that pharma firm Sandoz Inc., the generics division of Swiss drug maker Novartis AG, issued a recall for prescription ranitidine capsules meant to decrease the amount of acid created by the stomach.



The pharma company is recalling 14 lots of Ranitidine Hydrochloride capsules 150mg and 300mg of 30 count, 60 count and 500 count bottles for confirmed presence of an elevated amount of unexpected nitrosamine impurity, N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), above levels established by the FDA.



Sandoz said it has so far not received any reports of adverse events related to use of the product as part of this recall.



NDMA, a known environmental contaminant, is classified as a probable human carcinogen that could cause cancer, based on results from laboratory tests. These are generally found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products, and vegetables.



Prescription ranitidine, a histamine-2 blocker, is approved for multiple indications, including treatment and prevention of ulcers of the stomach and intestines and treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.



The recall affects product lots manufactured between April 2017 and August 2018, with expiration dates between April 2020 and August 2021. These were distributed by Sandoz across the United States.



Sandoz said it will notify its wholesalers and retail pharmacies to immediately stop distribution of the affected product lots and return any stock to it.



However, the company asked consumers to continue taking their medication and speak to their physician or pharmacist on alternate healthcare treatment options.



Meanwhile, citing FDA warning, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) asked state drug controllers to get in touch with the drug manufactures in India to ensure safety, and that the drug is sold only under prescription.



In August, Sandoz had recalled about 636,000 bottles of prescription medications Losartan Potassium and Ezetimibe, citing failure of child-resistant cap. These were sold in clinics and pharmacies across the U.S. as a prescribed medicine from July 2018 through August 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX