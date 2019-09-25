Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2019) - Ridgestone Mining Inc. (TSXV: RMI) (OTCQB: RIGMF) ("Ridgestone Mining") wishes to report results of historical rock chip samples obtained by the Servicio Geológico Mexicano ("SGM") from artisanal workings located within the company's newly acquired "Alaska" group of mining claims. These claims are located immediately west and northeast of the Rebeico Gold -Copper project, Sonora, Mexico.

Highlights

Increases Rebeico land position to 3,459 hectares

Six artisanal workings on new claims documented by SGM report highlighting high-grade gold and copper mineralization

Past-producing El Cobre mine, operated by Asarco in 1960's, with extensive development on three levels spanning 180 metres long by 130 metres deep

The recently acquired claims (c.f. June 25th, 2019 press release) are comprised of 10 concessions covering an area of 3,292 hectares located immediately west and northeast of the Rebeico claims (c.f. Figure 1). Six artisanal workings have been documented by a Mexican Government report, SGM, with high-grade gold and copper mineralization identified from on-vein and waste dump sampling.

Jonathan George of YQ Gold, Ridgestone's exploration partner in Mexico, commented "These claims not only significantly bolster our land position at Rebeico but also provide a number of high-priority targets that warrant further investigation and exploration. The grades highlighted by the historical assays are highly encouraging and will be the focus of the upcoming exploration program this fall."

El Cobre

The El Cobre mine was operated by Asarco during the 1960's. Underground development was undertaken on three levels each approximately 180 metres in length to a depth of 130 metres. Analytical results obtained by the SGM from sampling the vein included 1.67% copper plus 0.8 g/t gold over 1.18 metres.





Table 1: El Cobre Assay Highlights



Tres Hermanos

Shafts up to 20 metres deep were developed on several tabular mineralized structures to exploit gold and silver bearing veins. The "main" vein is approximately 200 metres in known length, with an average width of 1.3 metres. Highlights included rock chip samples 1.3 metres grading 14.6 g/t gold.



Table 2: Tres Hermanos Assay Highlights



La Amargosa I & II

The Amargosa I & II workings are classified as mesothermal in origin with abundant copper and iron oxides in quartz veins contained within highly altered andesite. Highlights included 0.7 metres grading 10.0 g/t gold from sampling of vein material at La Amargosa II.

Table 3: La Amargosa I & II Assay Highlights



La Amargosita

At the Amargosita workings, surface outcrops contain abundant copper and iron mineralization, considered as mesothermal in origin. Two shafts (one collapsed) were developed to access underground drifts. Highlights included sampling of waste dumps which returned 1.56% copper.





Table 4: La Amargosita Assay Highlights



Campo Seco

Classified by the SGM as epithermal in nature, a quartz vein emplaced within altered andesite was developed in the workings on Campo Seco including an inclined shaft approximately 18 metres long. Highlights included 0.55 metres grading 7.49% copper with 18g Ag/t.

Table 5: Campo Seco Assay Highlights



Figure 1: Property Claim Map Highlighting Artisanal Workings



QA / QC Disclosure

Rock chip sampling and preliminary geological investigations were undertaken on six old workings located in the Alaska concessions, and observations and results were published in a 2005 SGM technical report on the Rebeico H12D54 1:50,000 geologic and mining quadrangle by Morales and Gastelum (2005). The samples were prepared and analyzed in the laboratories of the SGM with methods and procedures considered appropriate for their investigation. Ridgestone Mining is not aware of the quality assurance / quality control ("QA/QC") procedures used by the SGM, or the results of any QA/QC samples that may have been analyzed.

The technical information disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven I. Weiss, C.P.G., Ph.D., with Mine Development Associates ("MDA") of Reno, Nevada, USA. Mr. Weiss is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and the author of the technical report prepared by MDA and filed on SEDAR titled, "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Rebeico Gold-Copper Project; Central Sonora, Mexico."

About Ridgestone Mining Inc.

Ridgestone is a TSX Venture Exchange-listed junior mineral exploration company with offices in Vancouver, B.C. and Taipei. The Company's focus is on precious metals and copper in Sonora, Mexico, and specifically the Rebeico Gold-Copper project.

