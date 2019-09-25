Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2019) - IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE: IMCX) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company will focus on acquiring, exploring and developing gold assets, including its 100% owned Bullard Pass Property which is a located in west-central Arizona within the Pierce Mining District.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "IMC International" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/

The Bullard Pass Property is comprised of 171 unpatented federal lode claims and was first acquired by IMC's wholly owned subsidiary, Canadian Mining of Arizona, Inc. in 2007. Since that time a series of exploration programs that included orientation, lithogeochemical sampling, enzyme leach soil sampling, and diamond drilling of 8 holes have been completed on the property. The company has been in the process of verifying historic work associated with the property.

The regional setting of the Bullard Pass gold project is typical of detachment fault gold deposits and has geological, mining and metallurgical similarities to the Mesquite Mine in California. The company is planning an exploration program for the fall of 2019 and expects to update the market in the coming weeks.

Simultaneous with the Bullard Pass exploration, the company is actively reviewing new opportunities for project generation and continued financing to create shareholder value.

In April, the company completed a non-brokered private placement, raising gross proceeds of $415,000 from the sale of 8.3 million units priced at $0.05 per unit. Each unit consisted of one share and one warrant, with each warrant exercisable at $0.10 for 24 months.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.imcorp.ca, contact Brian Thurston, President and CEO, at 604-588-2110 or by email at ir@imcorp.ca.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community.

The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors. For more information please watch this video.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48136