The global rose extract market size is poised to grow by USD 107.28 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the medicinal properties of rose extracts. Also, the growing awareness about the benefits of natural cosmetics is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

People across the world are becoming more concerned about their health and wellness, which is leading to an increase in the demand for natural, healthy, organic products for treatment of ailments as these products do not have any side effects. Therefore, the growing preference for safe and harmless alternatives to allopathic solutions has also led to an increase in the demand for natural products, such as rose extracts. Nowadays, rose extracts are extensively being used in the treatment of multiple health disorders such as intestinal ulcer disorder, diarrhea, and colic pain. Rose extract is believed to reduce the growth and migration of breast cancer cells and is also used to lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Thus, such wide-spread medicinal applications of rose extracts will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Furthermore, women across the world are becoming aware of the benefits of natural cosmetics over conventional chemical-based cosmetics. Also, the growing prevalence of issues such as skin irritations, skin allergies, hair loss, acne, and dark spots have propelled the demand for natural beauty products containing botanical extracts, such as rose extracts. Rose essential oil has excellent emollient properties and helps moisturize dry skin as it contains a wide array of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties and thus is used for treating acne. It is used to treat skin redness and inflammation because of its anti-inflammatory properties. Rose hip oil can effectively inhibit pigmentation. Thus, it is commonly used in the production of natural sunscreens, skin lighteners, and other anti-aging cremes. Therefore, the increasing preference for natural cosmetic products will drive the demand for rose extracts during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Alba Grups Ltd.

Alteya Organics LLC

Apex Flavors Inc.

Aromaaz International

Ecomaat Ltd.

First Natural Brands Ltd.

Fleurchem Inc.

India Essential Oils

Thracian Oils Ltd.

Young Living Essential Oils

Market Segmentation by Category and Types:

The Rose Extract Market can be broadly categorized into the following product:

Rose oil

Rose hip fruit extract

Rose water

Key Regions for the Rose Extract Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

