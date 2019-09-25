NeuCyte and REPROCELL enter distribution agreement in North America and Europe

SAN CARLOS, California and YOKOHAMA, Japan, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuCyte, Inc., and REPROCELL, Inc., today announced a new distributorship.

Although NeuCyte has direct sales in North America, this new distributorship will grant REPROCELL customers access to NeuCyte's pure and ready-to-use iPSC-derived glutamatergic and GABAergic induced neurons (iNs), supplied with astroglia, media and supplements. These components come in kit formats so the user can set up well-defined, highly functional in vitro co-culture systems for compound screening, disease modeling and neurotoxicity assessment.

"This partnership with NeuCyte is consistent with our mission in translational research providing solutions and tools for drug discovery," says Chikafumi Yokoyama, PhD, CEO at REPROCELL, Inc. "The partnership is very exciting. It combines the innovative stem cell science with the global customer network, adding new products and services to offer for drug discovery research and translational medicine."

"We are very pleased to have this opportunity to partner with REPROCELL, as the two companies share the passion for stem cells and translational medicine," said Tao Huang, PhD, JD, President and CEO, NeuCyte, Inc. "Through their expertise in research and drug discovery and global presence, REPROCELL is very well positioned to accelerate the adoption of NeuCyte's SynFire technology by more neuroscientists' worldwide."

About REPROCELL Inc: REPROCELL Inc is a global contract research organization passionate about translational medicine. As experts in stem cell technologies and human tissue research, our aim is to bridge the gap between bench and bedside. Aided by one of the largest human tissue networks in the world, REPROCELL's products and services can provide clinically relevant solutions to your human research needs.

About NeuCyte Inc: NeuCyte Laboratories is the product and service division of NeuCyte, a preclinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing impactful medicines for the treatment of neurological disorders. Based on its proprietary SynFire technology for generating human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived induced neural cells, NeuCyte has developed a highly functional cell-based platform for target identification and validation, efficacy testing, disease modeling and neurotoxicity assessment. Its drug discovery and development programs include Epilepsy, Fragile X Syndrome, ALS and more. NeuCyte Laboratories' mission is to provide highly enabling co-culture kits, custom production, and assay services to the pharmaceutical and chemistry industries.

