Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest pricing analytics engagement for a leading sports apparel chain based out of Belgium. This success story investigates the factors that hindered the client's ability to defend their market share against big-box retailers and also demonstrates the significant revenue lift that retail chains can realize through markdown optimization and advanced pricing analytics.

In today's fast-paced retail environment developing and implementing a robust pricing analytics framework is imperative to drive profitable growth. Leveraging advanced pricing analytics solutions can help businesses to make analytics-driven pricing decisions to support their strategic goals. Our solutions leverage advanced analytics techniques, cognitive technologies, and robust data analytics models to query data sets and find new ways to proactively tackle the challenges faced by them.

The Business Challenge

The client- a leading sports apparel retailer was looking at optimizing prices to drive sales. They chose to collaborate with Quantzig and develop a robust pricing analytics framework to better understand the impact of price changes and promotional cadence on the overall sales. The client's challenges spanned three core areas including:

Lack of price tiers

Inability to analyze the cause of lost sales

Lack of analytics skills and technological expertise

"What differentiates our services is the fact that we take pricing analytics beyond data storage and retrieval through the use of advanced statistical modeling techniques to analyze price change impacts and gauge profitability," says a pricing analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered

Value Delivered

To help the client tackle their challenges we adopted a comprehensive approach that leveraged pricing analytics and focused on integrating the five core pricing competencies such as- strategy, execution, governance, analytics, and technology.

The pricing analytics solutions empowered the client to:

Increase sales by 20%

Improve pricing and promotion investments

Deploy pricing analytics models to improve promotional cadence and pricing sensitivity

Quantzig's pricing analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing pricing trends

Devising suitable pricing strategies to thwart competitive threats

