The global PVC pipes market size is poised to grow by USD 5.23 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the superior properties of PVC pipes. Also, the rising irrigation activities are leading to the growing demand for PVC pipes. This is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

PVC pipes are available in a broad range of sizes and qualities and are used in several applications such as irrigation, water supply, sewerage, plumbing, oil and gas, and HVAC. PVC pipes are used owing to their unique physical properties such as high durability, strength, malleability, and versatility. Moreover, these pipes are lightweight and can be installed easily. Thus, such factors are likely to drive the demand for PVC pipes during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the rise in irrigation activities resulting from the increasing focus on agriculture is leading to the growing demand for PVC pipes. PVC pipes are essential in facilitating irrigation of agricultural crops in drylands where rainfall is low. For instance, in June 2019, India started the construction for one of the world's largest lift irrigation projects in Kaleshwaram, Telangana. This project involves the construction of barrages, lifts, pump houses, and reservoirs. Such projects will require large volumes of PVC pipes to supply water for irrigation, which will drive the market growth over the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

ADEQUA WS SLU

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

Astral Poly Technik Ltd.

China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd.

Finolex Industries Ltd.

JM Eagle Inc.

Polypipe Group Plc

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Tessenderlo Group

Wienerberger AG

Market Segmentation by Category and Types:

The PVC Pipes Market can be broadly categorized into the following:

Unplasticized PVC

Plasticized PVC

Chlorinated PVC

Key Regions for the PVC Pipes Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

