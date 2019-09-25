Paving the Way Towards Inner Awareness and Healthy Living With Yoga in Nepal

POKHARA, Nepal, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace the beauty of Nepal with the power of Yoga to find peace, harmony and balance. Rishikul Yogshala is offering Yoga Teacher Training and Yoga Retreat in Nepal in September, October and November 2019.

Yogis or aspiring yogis who wish to engage deeply into the practices of Yoga to become a Yoga Teacher, can take part in this Yoga TTC. The program primarily focuses on the theory and practice of Hatha and Ashtanga Yoga. The curriculum and guidelines at Rishikul Yogshala are imparted through different media which ranges from practice sessions, demonstration, workshops, and self-practice. The course allows the candidates to participate and gain insights on Adjustment and Alignment techniques, Yoga Anatomy, Yoga Philosophy, Pranayama, Mantra Chanting, Meditation, Cleansing practices, etc. After the completion of the course, students are eligible to become a Yoga Teacher/Instructor anywhere in the world.

200 hour Yoga Teacher Training in Nepal is an authentic and Yoga Alliance recognized program. People from all around the world are invited to Nepal to explore the quality-based information of Yoga which is extracted from the books of Yoga, Patanjali Yoga Sutras, Yoga Upanisads, Hatha Yoga Pradipika, Gheranda Samhita, and Bhagavad Gita. Yoga means "union", is a gateway for personal growth of people by using the power and science of this ancient art form.

Rishikul Yogshala is an established Yoga center which is offering traditional and the ancient teachings of Yoga on a global scale. The Yoga Teacher Training program and Yoga Retreat at Rishikul Yogshala are popular for their authenticity, the combination of theoretical knowledge and physical activities, and the blissful transformation after every program. The well-recognized and highly experienced Yoga teachers of Rishikul Yogshala have devoted their life for the betterment of the mental, physical and spiritual growth of individuals by using these programs as a medium.

The venue for this program is Infinity Resort in Pokhara which is located near Phewa lake with a beautiful view of Himalayas and the lake. One can stay in private or shared room available with all the modern facilities. During the training, the guests can enjoy vegetarian yogic meals along with local herbal drinks.

200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Nepal Dates:

7 th September - 4 th October 2019

September - 4 7 th October - 4 th November 2019

October - 4 7th November- 4th December 2019

About Rishikul Yogshala

Rishikul Yogshala is the one of the finest Yoga Alliance certified schools with branches in India and different parts of the world. The school was established in the year 2010 and its primary aim is to spread the goodness of yoga to all corners of the globe and guide people towards a better living. The school offers yoga teacher training programs of different durations - 200 hour, 300 hour and 500 hour.

