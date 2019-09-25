Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Endurlán ríkissjóðs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 471283-0459 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) RIKB 21 0805 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000031482 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code D-B-F-T-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer ENDURLAN/3.5 TB 20210805 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 8.000.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously 0 issued -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this time 8.000.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Yes Exchange -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date August 5, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary installment August 5, 2021 date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date August 5, 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate 3,50% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention ACT/ACT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date August 5, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date August 5, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon 2 payments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 If payment date is a bank No holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 38 Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 39 Name of index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Base index value -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Index base date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 44 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 45 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Credit rating (rating May. 2019 Moody's: A3 for long term domestic agency, date) loans May 2019 S&P; A for long term domestic and A-1 for short term domestic loans May 2019 Fitch; A for long term domestic loans and F-1+ for short term domestic -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Date of Application for September 25, 2019 Admission to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Approval of September 25, 2019 Application for Admission to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of admission to trading September 26, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Order book ID RIKB_21_0805 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Instrument subtype T-Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 List population name ICE_NOMINAL_TREASURY_BONDS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 Static volatility guards Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Dynamic volatility guards Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 Bond type EUSB - Sovereign Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------