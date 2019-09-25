Infosys Ranked Number 3 on 2019 Forbes 'World's Best Regarded Companies' List

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, has been awarded the number 3 ranking on the Forbes list of The World's Best Regarded Companies for 2019. Ranked 31st in 2018, Infosys' rise in the rankings exemplifies the company's strong performance, the respect it inspires amongst its stakeholders and also highlights the contribution of digital services companies worldwide.

Forbes' list of The World's Best Regarded Companies includes the top 250 companies from Forbes' Global 2000 list, which tracks the world's largest public companies. The list of the best regarded companies is based on each company's trustworthiness, honesty, social conduct, fairness to its employees and the performance of its products and services. This year, Forbes partnered with Statista, which surveyed over 15,000 respondents from more than 50 countries.

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys, said, "We are delighted and humbled to be ranked number 3 amongst the world's best regarded companies. This recognition is a testimony of our long lasting values and continuous pursuit of excellence towards making our clients successful. I would like to congratulate and thank each one of our 229,000 employees who strive every single day to uphold our founding values while working tirelessly to help global enterprises navigate their digital journeys."

The editors at Forbes said, "Forbes' rankings include companies spanning across geographies. This year's list has a global scope, reflecting the emerging prevalence of Asian companies in the United States. Infosys has made great strides in the U.S. this year, after surpassing its' goal of hiring over 10,000 American employees well ahead of schedule."

