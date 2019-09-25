One Badge Offers Access to Two Events: The ASSEMBLY Show and QUALITY Show Co-Locate During October Event

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2019 / For three days in October the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL will host thousands of manufacturing professionals and engineers who will have access to two important industry events - The ASSEMBLY Show and The QUALITY Show. Both events, produced by BNP Media, will take place Tuesday, October 22 to Thursday, October 24, 2019 and attendees will have access to over 500 exhibiting companies and dozens of educational sessions on the show floors as well as a co-located networking event.

"As we welcome thousands of manufacturing professionals to Rosemont, we are certain many will find great benefit in having access to the newest products and services in the exhibit halls of both the ASSEMBLY Show and QUALITY Show," said Scott Wolters, Chief Event Officer, BNP Media. "With the future of manufacturing focused on Industry 4.0, Big Data, Robotics, IIOT, the Factory of the Future, there is much synergy between manufacturing engineers and quality engineers, and we welcome them to register to attend these two leading industry events."

The 3rd biennual Quality Show, launched in 2015, is dedicated to connecting quality manufacturing professionals with process improvement vendors for all things QUALITY. Thousands of manufacturing professionals and engineers come to network, attend education sessions and take-home actionable solutions that can improve quality in their manufacturing planning. By attending this important industry event, attendees including Quality Managers, Quality Engineers, Corporate Management, and Manufacturing Engineers can explore the latest in inspection, process improvement, and metrology as well as attend the keynote presentation, education sessions that will focus on Big Data, Industry 4.0, Robotics, and Machine Learning and network on the show floor and at an evening networking reception. The Exhibit Hall opens on Tuesday, October 22nd at 1:00 pm with a Happy Hour Welcome Reception from 4-6 pm. The 2019 floor plan is available now, click here to see who is exhibiting. The Show is produced by Quality Magazine (www.qualitymag.com),

The 7th Annual ASSEMBLY Show, launched in 2013, will bring together thousands of industry professionals with over 300 exhibiting companies and will be full of opportunities for manufacturing engineers and managers to uncover new resources, experience equipment hands-on, evaluate the latest assembly technologies and products and connect face-to-face with industry experts. Focused exclusively on assembly, the show will offer five guided Exhibit Hall Tours as well as Learning Theater Educational Sessions, giving attendees a chance to increase their knowledge on assembly technology from leading subject matter experts. Additionally, the Show will feature a keynote speaker, pre-event workshops, networking events and more. The networking events offer a great opportunity for the attendees to make powerful connections with industry elite and solution providers from automotive, consumer products, medical and many other industry sectors. The 2019 floor plan is available now, click here to see who is exhibiting. The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com).

Both events are produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events and market research.

