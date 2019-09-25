

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Original Stories, an imprint of Amazon Publishing, announced that it will publish in 2021 a new collection of short stories written by Academy Award-winning director and storyteller, Guillermo del Toro.



The collection will introduce 'a world of strange happenings, otherworldly horror, and dark fantasy,' Amazon said in a press release.



Del Toro's short story collection can be downloaded as a Kindle eBook or as an audio book.



The Mexican filmmaker is best known for fantasy films Pan's Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, both written and directed by him. He won the Oscar award for Best Director and Best Picture for The Shape of Water.



Del Toro said he was inspired by reading short stories, from ghost stories to fairy tales.



'Guillermo del Toro is unmatched as an architect of creativity and horror,' according to Mikyla Bruder, Publisher of Amazon Publishing.



Julia Sommerfeld, Editorial Director of Amazon Original Stories, said the publishing house is delighted that Del Toro has chosen to write his first short story collection with Amazon, and added that she looks forward to 'bringing more bold projects to readers and listeners from the artists they love.'



On November 12, Amazon Original Stories will publish a six-part mystery series titled 'Nameless' written by Dean Koontz.



