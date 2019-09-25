Intersect Power has gone live with news the company has 1.7 GWdc ready for construction in Texas and California, including a project which holds a hedge and no power purchase agreement. From pv magazine USA. Solar developer Intersect Power says it has reached late-stage development for five utility scale solar projects in Texas and California with a combined generation capacity of 1.7 GWdc. All the projects are "shovel ready" and construction should begin by October next year, said Intersect. That means contracts have been signed - and indeed they have, with customers including utilities and other ...

