Mittwoch, 25.09.2019

25.09.2019 | 16:49
Acorn Income Fund - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, September 25

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)
LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

25 September 2019

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameNigel Ward
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Chairman
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
340.5p7,000
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction25 September 2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques, St Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 3QL

Tel: +44 (0)1481 745001


© 2019 PR Newswire