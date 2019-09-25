Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 16 September to 20 September 2019
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument
identifier code
Total daily volume
Weighted average
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|16/09/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
87,1269
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|17/09/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
85,498
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|18/09/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
85,3996
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|19/09/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
85,4211
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|20/09/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
85,4501
|XPAR
|TOTAL
15 000
85,7791
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005646/en/
Contacts:
Arkema