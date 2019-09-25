Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 16 September to 20 September 2019

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 16/09/2019 FR0010313833 3000 87,1269 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 17/09/2019 FR0010313833 3000 85,498 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 18/09/2019 FR0010313833 3000 85,3996 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 19/09/2019 FR0010313833 3000 85,4211 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 20/09/2019 FR0010313833 3000 85,4501 XPAR TOTAL 15 000 85,7791

