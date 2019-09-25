The global oral irrigators market size is poised to grow by USD 174.9 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period.

Read the 134-page research report with TOC on "Oral Irrigators Market Analysis Report by product (cordless oral irrigators and countertop oral irrigators) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) 2019 2023"

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of dental disorders. Also, the growing awareness about oral health is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Several factors including changing food habits and lifestyle, birth defects, poor eating habits, and improper dental care are leading to an increase in the prevalence of dental disorders. In addition, dental cavities and tooth decay are among the chronic conditions associates with the pediatric population. Furthermore, the rising incidence of birth defects including cleft lip have also increased the demand for oral irrigators. Often, the consumption of several medications including verapamil, phenytoin, and others also results in dental disorders such as gingivitis. These factors will lead to an increasing demand for dental procedures, which will eventually drive the demand for oral irrigators leading to market growth during the forecast period.

Growing awareness about oral health among consumers and patients is another factor that will lead to an increase in the oral irrigators market size during the forecast period. Various public, private, and non-profit organizations are conducting awareness programs on the importance of oral health. In addition, some organizations are also collaborating with pharmaceutical companies to educate people about the importance of oral health. For instance, UK-based Oral Health Foundation has formed an alliance with GlaxoSmithKline Plc to create informative oral health podcasts. Some prominent oral irrigator manufacturers are investing in the National Smile Month (NSM) campaign conducted by Oral Health Foundation to encourage people to maintain healthy teeth and good health. Thus, the significant initiatives undertaken to promote oral health will further drive the demand for oral irrigators during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Aquapick Co. Ltd.

Church Dwight Co. Inc.

Conair Corp.

Jetpik

Koninklijke Philips NV

Matwave Technologies Co. Ltd.

Oral Care Technologies Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

The Procter Gamble Co.

ToiletTree Products Inc.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Oral Irrigators Market can be broadly categorized into the following:

Cordless Oral Irrigators

Countertop Oral Irrigators

Key Regions for the Oral irrigators:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Oral Care Market Global Oral Care Market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Dental Implant Abutment Systems Market Global Dental Implant Abutment Systems Market by product (stock/pre-fabricated abutment systems and custom abutment systems), technology (pre-mill and CAD/CAM) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

