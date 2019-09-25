

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing co. (BA) said it established a permanent Aerospace Safety Committee of the Board, following its 737 Max plane crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia that killed 346 people.



The committee will oversee and ensure the safe design, development, manufacture, production, operation, maintenance and delivery of the company's aerospace products and services.



The retired Adm. Edmund Giambastiani, Jr. was appointed as chairman of the Committee. The board also appointed to the committee current Boeing Board members Lynn Good, chairman, president and CEO, Duke Energy, and Lawrence Kellner, president, Emerald Creek Group and former chairman and CEO of Continental Airlines.



In addition, Boeing changed its Governance Principles to include safety-related experience as one of the criteria for appointing directors.



The board recommended that engineers throughout the company, including the new Product and Services Safety organization, report directly to the chief engineer, who in turn reports to the chief executive officer.



It was also recommended that Boeing partner with its airline customers and others in the industry to re-examine assumptions around flight deck design and operation.



Muilenburg and senior company leaders will review the recommendations, and are expected to announce specific actions to be taken in response to the board's independent work.



All Boeing 737 MAX aircrafts, including the 8 and 9 variants, were grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) from March 13 after its flights crashed in Ethiopia and Indonesia.



