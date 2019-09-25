Zageno: ZAGENO Expands Leadership to Meet Life Science Market Demands

New VP of Operations from Wayfair Leads Several Key Appointments

CAMBRIDGE, Mass and BERLIN, Germany, Sept. 25, 2019, a leading enterprise marketplace for lab supplies, today announced the addition of new members to its leadership team which will help scale the business to meet life science industry demand.



Among the new appointments is David Raymond, ZAGENO's new vice president of operations. He joins the company after 10 years in a senior operations role at Wayfair, during which time he founded and scaled his team to 90 product managers while growing its order processing volume over 1000 percent.

"ZAGENO's ambition to be a partner to suppliers and customers of lab supplies places us in one of the economy's fastest growing sectors - a market with a spend of over $170 billion dollars," said Florian Wegener, co-founder and CEO of ZAGENO. "To scale and meet this demand we need experts who have a track record of executing growth strategies. It's why we're very excited that David and our expanded leadership team are bringing their respective knowledge to ZAGENO, it's supply partners and customers."

"It is clear that ZAGENO is well positioned to transform the process of finding and procuring lab supplies for an entire industry," said David Raymond, VP operations at ZAGENO. "I'm extremely excited to join the team and work with other leaders to scale the business and seize this rare opportunity."

Joining David Raymond are the following recently appointed members of ZAGENO's leadership team:

Steve Zavaski, VP of sales, North America, is responsible for small to medium sized businesses accounts. He comes to ZAGENO after six years at HubSpot, most recently as a senior sales manager.

James Pavlovich, VP of commercial operations, is responsible for overseeing large scale customer integration. Prior to ZAGENO James spent 10 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers as a supply chain consultant focused on pharma R&D.

Sven Krueger, VP sales, Europe, is focused on Germany and the UK. He brings deep experience in enterprise software sales most recently with Spryker, a developer of e-commerce and customer experience technology.

Greg Vitarelli, head of global communications, manages ZAGENO's internal and external outreach programs as well as the company's executive communications. For more than 25 years Greg has managed tech and life science brands like Samsung, Broadcom, Seagate, IBM and most recently Merck KGaA Darmstadt Germany / MilliporeSigma.

ZAGENO is the 2019 recipient of Frost & Sullivan's Enabling Technology Leadership Award for North American eCommerce Solutions. To learn more, visit the ZAGENO news page at https://blog.zageno.com/news.

About ZAGENO

ZAGENO is on a mission to accelerate scientific innovation by streamlining biotech purchasing processes with its award-winning, first-of-its-kind e-commerce platform. With over 10 million products available, ZAGENO makes online shopping for any research material convenient, efficient and reliable. The ZAGENO experience includes its Scientific Score, a best-in-class product rating system that offers unbiased, peer-reviewed ratings to support accurate purchasing decisions. Available on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, ZAGENO makes biotech purchases easier than ever and is an ideal sales channel for suppliers and partners. Founded in 2015, ZAGENO has offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts and Berlin, Germany. Visit ZAGENO on the web at zageno.com; follow ZAGENO on social media at LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagramand Facebook.

Greg Vitarelli

+16174559627

greg@zageno.com