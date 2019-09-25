Anzeige
25.09.2019 | 17:25
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, September 25

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameKatrina Hart
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Non-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
b)LEI5493003K5E043LHLO706
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1 cent each (shares)



GB00B3SXM832
b)Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.32392418,883
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
 n/a (single transaction - see above)
e)Date of the transaction2019-09-25
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

