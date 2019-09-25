Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of their latest location analytics engagement for an organic food retailerThis success story analyzes the factors that enabled the client to assess the business potential for existing and potential stores to set an internal business target.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005053/en/

Request a free brochure of our location analytics solutions to learn more about how it can help you identify 'hotspots' of underperformance and improve ROI.

With rapid technological developments, the retail landscape has transformed dramatically. Owing to the increasing competition from online retailers, traditional retailers have started to shift focus and accommodate change as a crucial aspect of their business processes. As a result, brick-and-mortar stores have started adopting omnichannel marketing approaches to orchestrate with the analytical and highly targeted approaches used by online retailers. Today, location analytics in retail is increasingly gaining attention, especially for retailers looking to gain a front-liner advantage in the retail sector.

The Business Challenge

The client, a leading organic food retailer, wanted to set up smaller stores to target the urban customers by offering convenient approaches for purchasing organic food and non-food products and to also build brand loyalty for the larger format stores. The client faced challenges that spanned three core areas including:

Lack of strategy to target urban customers

Inability to assess the business potential for existing and potential stores

Lack of insights from location data

"Location analytics in the retail sector is indeed the silver bullet for retailers looking at gaining a leading edge in the competitive business landscape," says an analytics expert from Quantzig.

Talk to our analytics experts who can help you in lowering costs and mitigating risks in supply chain management.

The Solution Offered Value Delivered

The organic food retailer collaborated with Quantzig to leverage its expertise in offering location analytics solutions to help them identify and quantify potential store redesigns. The organic food retailer was unable to understand and analyze their customer behavior and perceptions in real-time. Quantzig's location analytics engagement empowered the client to:

Route or reroute in real-time in response to traffic patterns

Boost quarterly sales by 43%

Visualize spatial data and transform decision-making process

Gain limited-time complimentary access to our analytics platform and learn how our location analytics solutions can help you map customer behaviors and demographics.

Quantzig's location analytics engagement offered predictive insights on:

Identifying correlations and patterns between data collected from different locations

Increasing sales through targeted marketing

Location analytics solutions can help you isolate the root cause of customer service issues. Learn more about how location analytics can help your retail business.

Recent Success Stories:

Case Study: Developing a Retail Analytics Roadmap for a Leading Cosmetics Brand

Patient Engagement Analysis Helped a Leading Pharmacy to Improve Conversion Rates by 35%

Customer Lifetime Value Analysis Helped a Leading Finnish Retailer to Increase Revenue by 10% -a Customer Success Story

You might be interested in our FREE upcoming webinar on 'Optimizing Manufacturing Operations Using Advanced Analytics and Simulations.' Register now! http://bit.ly/2k15DC5

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005053/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us