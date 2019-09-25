The "MIFIR Transaction Reporting" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
MiFIR Transaction Reporting course is a one day intensive programme delivered by an expert in the regulatory reporting aimed at foundation to practitioner level. The programme is designed in accordance with ESMA guidelines and provides a deep dive review and analysis of the key elements required by the FCA and ESMA.
The programme is suitable for anyone involved in reporting, compliance and operations and includes many discussions, practical exercises and case studies. At the end of the course there will be a test performed to help participants consolidate their knowledge. Course certificates will be provided on completion.
Main Topics Covered During this Training
- Background to the transaction reporting requirements
- Review of main changes between MiFID I to MiFIDII/MiFIR I
- Scope of changes
- Difference between EMIR and MiFID II
- Review of changes in market structure, Systematic Internalisers
- Review of financial instrument changes within the scope of market structures
- Guidelines on Transaction Reporting
- Reporting exemptions
- A look at general principles, chains, blocks, trading scenarios, transmissions, financial instruments
- Reference data standards and field by field review and analysis
- Reporting specific financial Instruments
- Corporate Governance and Organisation Requirements
- Review of technical standards
- Systems and controls
By the end of this course you will:
- Understand the FCA and ESMA requirements for transaction reporting and how to stay compliant
- Be aware of all the changes introduced by MiFID II
- Understand the importance of correct classification and how to handle different scenarios
- Learn how to report various financial instruments
- Be aware of the governance and operational requirements
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wbdsey
