SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on calculating the expected monetary value and improving the capital allocation process for an energy company in the US.

Engagement background

The company wanted to bid for the right to develop a new gas field to meet the increasing consumers' demand. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this engagement are mentioned below:

Objective 1: The company wanted to analyze risks and different factors impacting pricing fluctuations to better estimate ROI.

Objective 2: They also wanted to identify challenges occurring due to uncertainty in prices of new technologies to better prepare for supply disruptions.

They also wanted to identify challenges occurring due to uncertainty in prices of new technologies to better prepare for supply disruptions.

"Since the US energy sector is undergoing a period of transformation, companies must identify new sources to serve their customers and increase the market share," says Srinivas R, Procurement Manager at SpendEdge.

Want to understand the key factors impacting the US energy sector in the coming years? Get in touch with our experts today!

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client a leading company in the US energy sector - assessed values of returns and improved their capital allocation process. The solution offered helped them to:

Rank projects based on the value they could deliver to the company.

Calculate the expected monetary value and analyze the financial feasibility of the project.

Improving the capital allocation process requires access to granular insights.

Outcome: To cater to the specific category requirements of the energy company, SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence experts analyzed different factors impacting costs involved in extracting and bringing the gas to final consumers. They gained in-depth insights into taxation and contract structure and helped the client implement a discounted cash flow technique for investment appraisal. The solution offered also helped the client calculate the value of future returns on investment.

To gain detailed insights into the solution offered by our experts to the energy company, request more information.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want to gain detailed insights? We're here to help you out! Tell us more about your business challenges.

