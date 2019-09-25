The "SMCR Senior Managers Certification Regime" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In March 2016 the first part of Senior Managers Regime SMR came into force together with its equivalent for the insurance sector, Senior Insurance Managers Regime SIMR. Both set out key elements of holding individuals within financial services to account to maintain long-terms stability of organisations.
By March 2018 Certification Regime CR will replace current Approved Persons regime. The Regulator wants to keep key senior managers accountable in case of any mismanagement in order to avoid some of the high profile cases from the past few years.
Attending this one day course will give you an overview of what the regulator requires of senior managers and what this means to the firm as a whole. Learn about key considerations and actions, what needs to be done and the responsibilities to be adopted by those of significant influence within your firm.
Benefits of the course:
- Reduce the risks of breaching the new regulation
- Get a real-life perspective on the role of a regulated Senior Manager
- The course will help you get a working understanding of the complex rules and give you a firm grasp on your responsibilities, and help you perform your role in a way that protects you and your firm from FCA sanctions
- Protect you and your firm by identifying your high-risk activities
- The course guides you through the practical application of the rules in a way that gives a better understanding of your business and the activities that are putting you at a greater risk
Main topics covered:
- The Senior Managers Regime Regulation and requirements
- Implications for Senior Management
- The shape and structure of SMR
- Prescribed responsibilities
- The Certification Regime
- Fit and Proper requirements
- Day to day activities of regulated Senior Managers
- Conduct Rules
- Implications for the wider population of the firm
- Review actions taken by the FCA and PRA
- Review of the good and poor practices of firms that have implemented SMR
- Action planning What actions are to be taken at each level within your firm
By the end of the course you will be able to:
- Appreciate and understand the background to the requirements
- Understand the structure and shape of both the Senior Managers Regime and the certification regime
- Recognise the new Conduct Rules, who's affected, the change in terminology and impact on your firm as a whole
- Understand what Significant Influence Function Fit and Proper requires
- Learn how the regulator expects Senior Managers to behave
- Understand how normal' business activities can lead to breaches
- Recognise the systems and controls necessary to support management of the firm
