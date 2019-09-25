Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 25.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 633500 ISIN: DE0006335003 Ticker-Symbol: KRN 
Xetra
25.09.19
17:35 Uhr
53,30 Euro
-0,35
-0,65 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
KRONES AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KRONES AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,15
53,55
19:31
53,10
53,55
19:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KRONES
KRONES AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KRONES AG53,30-0,65 %