

NEUTRAUBLING (dpa-AFX) - German packaging and bottling machine manufacturer Krones AG (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK) said that it appointed Norbert Broger as Chief Financial Officer, effective from 1 January 2020.



The company said in July 2019 that its Chief Financial Officer Michael Andersen would resign with immediate effect by mutual agreement.



Norbert Broger's career began with positions at FAG Kugelfischer/the Schaeffler Group. He has already served at Krones in the past as head of controlling, risk management and strategic business development from 2006 to 2012.



Since 2013, Norbert Broger has been member of the Executive Board of Schuler AG, G?ppingen, where he will leave at the end of the year.



