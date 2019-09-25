Regulatory News:

Pursuant to applicable regulation, Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB) declares hereafter the transactions in its own shares executed from 16 September to 24 September 2019 within the scope of the mandate entered into with an investment services provider, as announced on 3 September 2019.

Name of the

Issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated

volume per

day

(number of

shares) Weighted

average price

per day Market (MIC Code) LAGARDÈRE SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-09-16 FR0000130213 4 178 20.7712 XPAR LAGARDÈRE SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-09-17 FR0000130213 2 580 20.7857 XPAR LAGARDÈRE SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-09-23 FR0000130213 7 789 20,8700 XPAR LAGARDÈRE SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-09-24 FR0000130213 8 057 20,5779 XPAR

Detailed information on the transactions, given in an aggregate form per trading day in the above table, are available on the website www.lagardere.com in the section Investor Relations Regulated Information.

LAGARDÈRE SCA

French partnership limited by shares with a capital of 799,913,044.60

Registered office: 4 rue de Presbourg, 75016 Paris (France)

320 366 446 R.C.S. on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005414/en/

Contacts:

Lagardère SCA