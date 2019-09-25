Regulatory News:

Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB) today entered into a third amendment to the agreement signed with an investment services provider on 1 August 2019 to buy back its own shares in connection with its share buyback programme, which was authorised by the Company's General Partners and shareholders on 10 May 2019.

Pursuant to the amendment, the authorisation to buy back shares is extended until 31 October 2019 at the latest.

LAGARDÈRE SCA

French partnership limited by shares (société en commandite par actions) with a share capital of €799,913,044.60

Registered office: 4, rue de Presbourg 75016 Paris, France

Registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Registry under number 320 366 446

