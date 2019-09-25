Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist (SP5G LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Sep-2019 / 17:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Sep-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 105.4933 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19990 CODE: SP5G LN ISIN: LU1950341179 ISIN: LU1950341179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5G LN Sequence No.: 21334 EQS News ID: 880039 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2019 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)