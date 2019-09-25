Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc (L100 LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Sep-2019 / 17:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Sep-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.5675 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20689262 CODE: L100 LN ISIN: LU1650492173 ISIN: LU1650492173 Category Code: NAV TIDM: L100 LN Sequence No.: 21325 EQS News ID: 880021 End of Announcement EQS News Service

