Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (HYST LN) Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Sep-2019 / 17:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Sep-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 97.0547 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29500 CODE: HYST LN ISIN: LU1617164055 ISIN: LU1617164055 Category Code: NAV TIDM: HYST LN Sequence No.: 21322 EQS News ID: 880015 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2019 11:17 ET (15:17 GMT)