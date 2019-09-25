The "International Payments" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This practical 2 day course has been tailored for banking professionals who have some experience in domestic payments and want to expand their knowledge of international payments. You will explore the key principles, concepts, practices and current developments in the international payments.

You will have a chance to learn about the principles of foreign exchange and currency, high-value global payments, purpose and role of SWIFT and CLS, global clearing and settlement mechanisms as well as about liquidity management, international trade facilitation, risk management, and legal and regulatory issues.

Who should attend? This course will be of special interest to payment professionals with some experience who wish to expand their knowledge base and advance their careers into the global payments arena.

You may be interested in combining this programme with AML KYC course on 20 of September.

On completion of this course you will:

Gain the practical knowledge of all key processes and concepts in international payments

Learn about the various stages of low and high value payment process

Understand the role and functioning of SWIFT and CLS

Get to grips with foreign exchange and currency principles

Explore the mechanisms in clearing and settlement

Learn about liquidity management principles

Gain the tools for managing all risks involved

Understand the legal and regulatory frameworks

Explore the current market trends and challenges

Main topics covered:

Characteristics of International Payments

The payment process

Low-value global payments

International ACH Automatic Clearance services

Legal payments structures in the US and worldwide

Financial Action Task Force (FATF)

High-value global payments: TARGET 2 and CHIPS

Anti-money laundering

The role and purpose of SWIFT

Global Clearing and Settlement

Foreign Exchange and Currency Principles

Hawala Alternative international payment system

Workers' remittances

The purpose and role of CLS

Managing risks in International Payments

Foreign Exchange settlement in detail

The role and purpose of CSL

Managing FX risks

Advanced Legal and Regulatory issues

Challenges for corporates in international payments

Current and future trends

Key Topics Covered:

International Payments Primer

Low-Value Global Payments

International ACH Services

Interdiction Enforcement Aspects of International Payments

Requirements for Cross-Border ACH Payments

High-Value Global Payments

The Purpose Role of SWIFT

Global Clearing Settlement

Foreign Exchange Currency Principles

Alternative International Payment Systems

Workers' Remittances

The Purpose, Role Operation of CLS

International Payments and Risk

The Mathematics of Foreign Exchange Settlement

Continuous Linked Settlement

Liquidity Management

International Trade Facilitation

Risk Management in FX

Managing Risks

Advanced Legal and Regulatory Issues

Corporate Perspectives Challenges in International Payments

Emerging Trends

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1kux40

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005733/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900