SERGE FERRARI: 2019 Half-year financial report publication

2019 Half-year financial report publication

Saint-Jean-de-Soudain, September 25, 2019, 5:45 pm CEST - SergeFerrari Group (FR0011950682 - SEFER), designs, manufactures and distributes innovative flexible composite materials and is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C. The Group announces today that its half-yearly financial report as at 30 June 2019 has been made available to the public, in French and in English, and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

It is available on Serge Ferrari's website http://www.sergeferraribourse.com in the Informations Financières/ Documents Financiers section and on the AMF website www.amf-france.org.

Next financial release: Q3 2019 revenues, Thursday, October 24, 2019 after market close

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF