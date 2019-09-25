The "UCITS Fund Training" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This highly practical 1 day course covers the whole UCITS framework with a particular focus on the latest developments in UCITS funds. As a result of the Madoff fraud and the Lehman Brothers default, the European Commission have issued the UCITS V Directive, which has a major impact on managers and depositaries in terms of remuneration and reporting requirements. All these changes will be covered in detail.
This one day workshop is intended to provide staff with the appropriate knowledge and skills to set up and manage UCITS funds. The course assumes limited previous knowledge of funds. All aspects of UCITS fund management and operations are covered with particular emphasis on high risk areas in operations. The programme includes case studies on pricing errors, investment breaches, failures of risk controls and of fund governance. We will also examine in more detail particular concerns of the regulators when reviewing fund managers to help you become fully aware of all the compliance requirements.
Main Topics Covered:
- The key features, use and structure of UCITS
- Comparison with AIFMD
- UCITS distribution
- UCITS products: long only, ETFs and alternatives
- UCITS structuring
- The latest developments under UCITS V: remuneration, reporting and depositary requirements
- Main parties involved and their role
- Structuring UCITS and authorisation process in Luxembourg and Ireland
- Fund governance
- Fund documentation
- Investment borrowing power
- Setting up UCITS
- Key risk and performance indicators
- The implications of Brexit on UK UCITS Funds
By the end of this course you will have a solid understanding of:
- The key characteristics of UCITS, their structure and objectives
- The main regulatory aspects and the differences in setting up funds in the UK, Ireland and Luxembourg
- How to structure UCITS
- The main changes under UCITS V
- The necessary documentation required
- The main parties involved and their role
- How to organise fund governance
- Key risk and performance indicators
- Organising compliance monitoring and fund oversight
- The latest market developments
- The implications of Brexit on UK UCITS Funds
