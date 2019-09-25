

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines Wednesday announced a new upgrade system called PlusPoints, which will benefit the top two elite tiers of the MileagePlus frequent flyer program-- Premier Platinum and Premier 1K members.



The top tier members will now receive a bank of points that they can use to upgrade on all flights across United's global network. Previously, they would have used Regional Premier Upgrades or Global Premier Upgrades. The change in upgrade system will give members easy access to all upgrades through united.com or United's mobile app.



'We're making it even easier for our Premier members to use upgrades when and how they want,' said Vice President of Loyalty and President of MileagePlus Luc Bondar. 'The new PlusPoints program increases the overall number of upgrade opportunities for top tier Premier members, expands the fare classes where they can be used, and lets members request upgrades on multiple flights all at once. We already make it easy for members to manage all of their upgrades online, and the move to PlusPoints is yet another way we are making MileagePlus the best loyalty program in the industry.'



Starting December 4, United is doing away with RPUs and GPUs and instead giving frequent fliers a bank of points to cash in for upgrades across the entire airline.



Each RPU will be worth 20 PlusPoints and each GPU will be worth 40 PlusPoints. Members using one RPU today to upgrade from Economy to United First on domestic U.S. and North American flights will use 20 PlusPoints from their banks. A member using one GPU today to upgrade from Economy to United Polaris business class on international long-haul flights will use 40 PlusPoints.



