Web Presence: Retrolock Corp. Cares for the Community, as Execs Participate in the Giving Circle Golf Tournament Charity Event at Half Moon Bay

ORANGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2019 / Leaders from Retrolock Corporation, one of California's best interior finish companies, were on the golf course earlier in September to meet everyone involved and assist the organizers in one of the top charity events in the San Francisco Bay area, held at the iconic Half Moon Bay Golf Links.

The Giving Circle charity's mission is to provide relief to members of the Suffolk family, trade partners, and friends. Retrolock (RLC) and Suffolk have been partners for years, and Retrolock CEO Tania Tomyn has pledged to continue the relationship to uncover more successful stories and provide charity opportunities.

Based in Orange, Calif., and with offices in Concord, Calif., Las Vegas Retrolock (also known as RLC).

Support for The Giving Circle

Tania Tomyn, CEO of RLC, is committed to supporting charities close to her heart, especially causes that she feels are "family oriented". One of those organizations is The Giving Circle charity. "It's a great cause that impacts families.' Ms. Tomyn said, "and RLC has been supporting this charity for years and will continue to in multiple fundraising events annually."

By hosting an event at Half Moon Bay, The Giving Circle and RLC both benefit by raising the profile of people in need of assistance, Tomyn said.

In addition, Ms. Tomyn said, the Suffolk organization (www.suffolk.com) is major, successful contractor with deep-rooted values in helping people in its community.

"As a trade partner, myself and our fellow employees believe in this cause and feel that it aligns with RLC's mission of giving back," Tania Tomyn said. "As RLC expands its business, we are thankful to be part of great events like this."

In addition, Retrolock provides integrated security solutions featuring Access Control Video Surveillance, Video/Audio Intercoms and more. Retrolock offers products and services to both high-end residential and commercial customers, including custom interior finishing of doors, frames, hardware, finish carpentry, millwork and access control.

For more information visit: www.retrolock.com

About the Giving Circle

The Giving Circle is the largest network of Latino donors united by a sense of justice and generosity, with 22 giving circles throughout California and more than 500 members who have donated more than $1 million.

Go to https://latinocf.org/latino-giving-circle-network/ for more information.

