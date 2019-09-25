Healthcare executive, Bill Sugg, describes the pros and cons of popular leadership strategies.

ORD, NE / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2019 / Every leader has an approach to management in the healthcare industry. Depending on the organization, different strategies will be more successful in some environments more than others. It takes years of experience and education to know which leadership style to implement. However, knowing which approach works best will help senior executives better manage the organization.

With more than 25 years of industry experience, Bill Sugg of Valley County Health Systems, explains three common leadership styles found in the healthcare industry.

1. Transactional

According to Bill Sugg, transactional leadership focuses on group organization and has a clear chain of command. It creates an environment of hard work and stimulation, as good performances are rewarded. This technique works very well with short term tasks and is great for planning, budgeting, and technical competence.

While transactional leadership styles have many benefits, a common con is that employees are less likely to reach their full creative potential.

2. Charismatic

This style sits heavily on the personality and charm of the leader. Bill Sugg explains that this person can inspire employees to take on lofty goals and work hard to achieve them. Charismatic leaders are also known to build confident teams and offer a clear vision for the future.

Bill Sugg explains that this style is unfavorable in the fact that success on projects and initiatives are linked closely to the leader's presence. When that person leaves, the organization can be quickly impacted negatively.

3. Servant

Leaders who practice the servant approach prioritize the needs of their team. Bill Sugg explains that with this method, power-sharing models of authority are preferred. The benefits of using this technique include boosted company morale, as it fosters an environment for creativity, learning, and enhancing others self-worth.

Some people have criticized this style by saying servant leaders lack authority and do not focus on business objectives. However, Bill Sugg believes that with the right leader, employees that are invested in will in-turn invest back into the company and the clients.

About Bill Sugg

William T. Sugg, also known as Bill Sugg, of Valley County Health Systems, has worked through almost every major crisis possible in a hospital setting, including deadly tornadoes, floods, fires, and scandals.

Under Bill Sugg's leadership, his organization has received many awards and distinctions including #1 Hospital in the Sun Regional Health System, Tennessee HealthCare Award, and Studer Group Award.

His leadership style is approachable, transparent, and people-centered. William T. Sugg believes in a strong teamwork culture that promotes respect, trust, commitment, and dedication to goals and values.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560997/3-Leadership-Styles-in-the-Healthcare-Industry-by-Bill-Sugg