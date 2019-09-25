Web Presence: Registered Nurse, Brandy Zwicker, Named American Lung Association's Lung Force Hero

BISMARCK, ND / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2019 / Registered Nurse, Brandy Zwicker was announced as a Lung Force Hero by the American Lung Association. Brandy is a ten-year Registered Nurse veteran, she has worked in the areas of medical, oncology, cardiac telemetry, critical care step-down, and basic care. She is a strong advocate of lung health and is dedicated to curing cancer.

American Lung Association's Lung Force is an organization that unites women and their loved ones across the country to stand together for lung health and against lung cancer.

"Lung cancer is the number one killer in the U.S. for both men and women," said Brandy Zwicker. "As a registered nurse and personally experiencing the loss of my father from lung cancer, I have made it one of my life's missions to push for more research and resources to find a cure for lung cancer."

Brandy Zwicker's father was diagnosed with late-stage lung cancer after ending up in the hospital for pneumonia. A smoker most his life, her father, Gordie, had been reluctant to visit the doctor after feeling weak and fatigued. He passed December 31, 2018.

"My father's story is all too common," said Brandy. "Many American's ignore the symptoms of lung cancer. They may chalk it up to old age of a mild illness. But if you're feeling out of sorts for any reason, it is imperative to see a doctor to ensure there are no hidden problems."

According to the Cancer Center, common symptoms of lung cancer include the following:

A new cough that is persistent or worsens

Cough that produces blood

Pain in the chest, back or shoulders that worsens during coughing, laughing or deep breathing

Shortness of breath that comes on suddenly and occurs during everyday activities

Unexplained weight loss

Feeling that you are tired or weak

Loss of appetite

Lung infections such as bronchitis or pneumonia that won't go away

Hoarseness or wheezing

About LUNG FORCE

We work to change people's minds about what it means to have lung cancer-so that everyone understands their risks. We raise our voices for innovations in research that will lead to earlier detection and more personalized treatments-so that everyone has a fighting chance. Over the past five years the LUNG FORCE campaign has funded $12.5 million in lung cancer research and $5 million in increasing public health awareness around the prevention of lung disease. In addition, LUNG FORCE has helped secure a 69% increase in National Institutes of Health lung cancer research funding, which has led to an unprecedented 22 (and counting!) new FDA approved treatments for lung cancer patients since 2016.

About Brandy Zwicker

Brandy Zwicker is a Bachelor of Science (BSN) Registered Nurse with ten years of nursing experience. Brandy has five children and enjoys outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, camping, and other outdoor fitness opportunities. She enjoys running, spin cycle, yoga, weight training, basketball, and indoor rock climbing.

