HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc.: HAWKEYE Contracts with Drilling Company for McBride

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2019 / HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSXV:HAWK)(Frankfurt Ticker: HGT; ISIN: CA42016R3027; WKN: A12A61): is pleased to announce that HAWKEYE has contracted with More Core Diamond Drilling Services Ltd. (More Core) to perform its late 2019 drilling program over its McBride Project which is strategically situated within the BC Golden Triangle.

More Core has been drilling projects safely in the BC Golden Triangle since 2006. They are based in Stewart BC with a 10,000 square foot shop/office fully serviced by a ticketed mechanic and fabricator.

More Core has built relationships that include training and employment and profit sharing with their JV partnerships that include Nisga'a, Tahltan and several other First Nations in the area.

The drill is expected to arrive at the McBride Project tomorrow.

Mr. Greg Neeld, President & CEO of the Company states, "HAWKEYE is pleased to have contracted with More Core to perform its late 2019 drill program over the McBride Property. We are extremely confident in their ability to perform the drill program due to their drilling experience in the BC Golden Triangle since 2006. HAWKEYE is excited to get its late 2019 drill program under way to position it for success and potential discovery and increased shareholder value".

About HAWKEYE

HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company's precious and base metals properties are located in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwest BC, in the world-class Barkerville gold camp, and on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. HAWKEYE's corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential opportunities with discovery potential, and to manage its business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

