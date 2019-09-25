

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Wednesday, extending its slide to a third successive session.



The mood remained cautious with a negative bias, due to rising concerns about global economic slowdown and uncertainty about any meaningful progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations.



The benchmark SMI ended down 76.49 points, or 0.77%, at 9,914.82. The index, which opened with a negative gap of about 65 points at 9,926.20, declined to 9,837.20 by mid morning but recovered some lost ground as the session progressed.



On Tuesday, the index ended with a marginal loss at 9,931.31.



Credit Suisse declined nearly 2%. ABB, Lonza Group, Nestle, Richemont, Sika, Swiss Life Holding, Adecco and Swisscom lost 1 to 1.6%.



Novartis and UBS Group shed 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively, while Zurich Insurance Group gained about 1%.



In the Mid-Price segment, VAT Group declined more than 3%. Kuehne & Nagel, Schindler Holding, OC Oerlikon Corp and Vifor Pharma shed 1 to 1.6%.



Swiss markets watchdog FINMA said China's HNA Group committed a serious breach of disclosure obligations regarding its former stake in Dufry. The Dufry stock ended flat.



Dufry said Spanish airport operator AENA extended the concession to operate duty-free shops at 25 Spanish airports.



Among the major markets in Europe, France and Germany ended notably lower with their key indices CAC 40 and DAX declining 0.79% and 0.59%, respectively. The U.K.'s FTSE edged down 0.02%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX