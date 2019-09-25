Aggreko plc, the global leader in rental power, heating and cooling, has been recognized by Texas Oil Gas Awards with its award for Excellence in Environmental Stewardship for the company's custom Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) emissions control technology that helps reduce NOx emissions on temporary large-scale natural gas power plants.

Launched in 2012, the Texas Oil Gas Awards showcases the great gains being made by upstream, midstream and downstream companies in key areas of corporate social responsibility, the environment, and health and safety. The awards enable companies to celebrate their achievement and demonstrate their commitment to these critical industry issues.

"We are gratified to be recognized with this prestigious award for the work we did for a new cryogenic gas processing facility in the Permian Basin of West Texas," said Charles Royce, Managing Director, North America. "The job called for us to not only meet state emissions regulations, but also Federal regulations, which meant we had to reduce NOx emissions by 75%. We are helping our customers in their transition to new realities of global energy markets. Globally, the energy sector is going through a major transition; the challenge today is to find the optimal way to secure more energy, affordably and sustainably."

The Award for Excellence in Environmental Stewardship recognizes efforts, initiatives or technological developments that have minimized or eliminated their environmental footprint within the region. Organizations working in the oil and gas sector that can demonstrate making a positive contribution to the advancement of environmental considerations are eligible. Award winners must demonstrate true innovation in tracking environmental impact, implementation of practices or technology proving environmental benefit, and must demonstrate clear practical application of the solution or initiative in the region and long-term environmental benefits which are also economically sustainable.

Aggreko was awarded for its emissions control technology that surpassed emissions regulations and successfully reduced the NOx emissions up to 90% and Hydro-Carbon, CO and particulate emissions reduction up to 80%, a true first of its kind in the world of Temporary Rental Power Generation. Aggreko's engineering team designed a 2-phase approach. Phase 1 included 26MW of Natural Gas power generation. Additionally, a custom-built set of SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) units were retrofitted atop the exhaust stack of each of the 25 natural gas generators in Phase 1. To ensure the emissions and the overall performance of the system could be monitored in real-time, Aggreko brought in its overseas SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) colleagues for additional support. The ability of the cryogenic plant to utilize its own field gas for fuel also meant that fewer trucks needed to drive the roads to deliver fuel to the site, further reducing costs, and also helping to reduce traffic congestion and preserve the roads. This 26MW temporary power plant with custom-built SCR units and SCADA is a first of its kind and has set the benchmark for clean-burning, large-scale power plants moving forward.

Around the world, people, businesses and countries are striving for a better future a future that needs power and the right conditions to succeed.

Aggreko works round the clock, making sure everyone gets the electricity, heating and cooling they need, whenever they need it all powered by our class-leading equipment, trademark passion, unrivalled international experience and local knowledge. From urban development to unique commercial projects and even humanitarian emergencies, we bring our expertise and equipment to any location, from the world's busiest cities to some of the most remote places on earth.

That's what has made us the world's leading provider of modular, mobile power and heating and cooling. We've been in business since 1962. We have more than 7,300 employees, operating from around 200 locations in 100 countries. With revenues of approximately GBP 1.7bn (USD 2.2bn or Euros 2bn) in 2017, we are listed on the London Stock Exchange (AGK.L) and have our headquarters in Scotland.

Our business helps transform the lives and livelihoods of individuals, organisations and communities across the globe, in both developed and developing countries and markets.

We operate across all sectors, including oil and gas, petrochemical and refining, utilities, manufacturing, construction, mining and events.

We design and manufacture equipment specifically for these requirements in our factory in Dumbarton, Scotland and work with leading innovators to ensure our equipment offers maximum fuel flexibility, by using gas, diesel (including HFO) and renewable fuel sources.

For more information, please visit our local website at: aggreko.com

