Web Presence: Entrepreneur Jay Bansal's Startup, Midwest Medical, Helps Patients Who Do Not Have Insurance To Fall Back On

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2019 / When a patient falls ill and requires medical attention, out-of-pocket expenses are stratospheric, going as high as $425 for an initial doctor's visit. In certain cases, this financial burden has become so great, patients delay or avoid care or leave their providers with unpaid bills.

Moreover, even with health insurance, unsubsidized individuals pay $320 per month with family monthly premiums estimated at a whopping $833. Deductibles are skyrocketing as well; the average employee pays $1,491 for a single coverage before their insurance kicks in to help with the medical costs.

For automobile accidents, in particular, patients are looking at anything between $2000 to $4000 even for minor accidents. Entrepreneur Jay Bansal is a renowned businessman who has identified these alarming gaps in the system. He offers a great solution to tackle unprecedented healthcare costs, and lessen the inequalities in accessing quality care.

Midwest Medical: A Novel Medical Funding Venture to Help the Uninsured

Midwest Medical is a medical lien finance company founded by Jay Ankur Bansal that gives patients access to quality healthcare services through a list of certified providers. The company focuses on helping patients who sustain automobile injuries and do not have any health insurance to rely upon or those who have health insurance plans with high deductibles and out of pocket costs.

Jay A. Bansal has carefully studied the discrepancies and loopholes in healthcare, and strives to undercut this exorbitant system. The glaring problem? Patients in automobile accidents are having to shoulder an immense financial burden to get the care they need due to someone else's negligence.

Patients Have Access to a Range of Top Providers in Healthcare

Jay Ankur Bansal believes that healthcare shouldn't be an elite system that fails to account for the average citizen. Medical Midwest gives patients access to qualified clinics that they can approach without having to pay anything out of pocket.

Having fervently been involved in the entire process, the businessman has incorporated key protocol both internally and externally throughout the startup phase to ensure the utmost quality with as few hassles as possible for patients.

Jay Bansal has established valuable contacts within the medical sphere; providers ranging from primary care physicians, chiropractors, neurologists, orthopedic surgeons, plastic surgeons. To simplify patients' access to medical care, Midwest Medical works with MRI facilities as well as hospitals and surgery centers.

No Upfront Fees, Payment is Done After the Case is Settled

Jay A. Bansal's startup has proven to be a godsend for patients with limited access to quality care and nowhere to turn to. Midwest Medical does not collect upfront but waits until the patient's personal injury case is settled.

The company has funded such cases to the tune of $10 million in the last five years alone. Taking to task other overpriced and underdelivering systems like healthcare, the businessman continues to make a foray into new markets and help even more people.

The zealous entrepreneur has made groundbreaking advancements in the field of real estate, medical funding, and numerous business ventures. Jay Bansal and his wife Rajani Bansal take pride in their mission to make services affordable, accessible and reliable for all.

