Web Presence: Eliseo Delgado Jr. Discusses the Recently Announced Updates for the Oculus Quest VR Headset

RIVERSIDE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2019 / Consumer tech reviewer Eliseo Delgado Jr. has followed the rise of VR headsets in recent years, keeping up with companies like Facebook, Google, and Sony who all have a hand in the mix. Below, he helps readers understand what the latest round of updates to the Oculus Quest means for consumers and when they can expect changes to be implemented.

Eliseo Delgado Jr. is a big fan of computers and technology and spends much of his free time experimenting with and reporting on the performance of various consumer devices. In this way, he helps his online readers determine which products make for the best purchases and what consumers can expect from them.

"Virtual reality has been one of the biggest tech advances in recent years, and it has been catapulted to immense popularity after companies like Sony and Facebook released consumer models," says Eliseo Delgado Jr. "Fields like education and medicine have begun to incorporate VR headsets into their practices, but the devices remian most popular with computer and platform gamers."

Of all the VR products to release in recent years, Facebook's Oculus series has taken the cake for most impactful upgrades. They've made a range of headsets available to consumers depending on desired performance and price scale, and the high-end Oculus Quest is only the latest in their line of powerful VR devices.

"If you remember, the Quest was codenamed Santa Cruz when it was first teased back in 2016," says Eliseo Delgado Jr. "The most popular element about it has always been its standalone nature--meaning consumers don't have to get wrapped up in cords or connect to a PC or console to use it."

Products like the Vive Pro and the PS VR are notorious for their heavy reliance on computers and gaming consoles as well as their unfortunate feature of cords and wires that make using headsets complicated. The Quest changes the game by providing a worry-free experience that consumers can enjoy right out the box, no other equipment required. The Quest even works with most previous Oculus software, so there isn't a shortage of available content.

The Oculus Quest has been available for purchase for a few months now, but Facebook has already announced a plan to add a few major features to their headset, including hand tracking and PC tethering in two separate future updates.

"Removing cords was already a giant leap forward, but hand tracking for easier interactions and a future PC tethering option will really change the game for Oculus," says Eliseo Delgado Jr.

The goal behind these updates is to expand the capabilities of Oculus' current devices, while also paving the way for a richer and more immersive virtual reality experience. They ultimately reduce the number of additional accessories or add-ons needed to experience VR to the fullest, which is a major setback for most VR headsets today.

The PC tethering update for the Oculus Quest is expected to go on sale in November, while the hand tracking update isn't scheduled to be available to consumers until sometime early next year.

