Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 25.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JKW2 ISIN: CA83011C2058 Ticker-Symbol: 2F4 
Frankfurt
25.09.19
08:01 Uhr
0,037 Euro
-0,010
-21,51 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIXTY NORTH GOLD MINING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIXTY NORTH GOLD MINING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,034
0,041
21:59
0,035
0,045
21:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SIXTY NORTH GOLD MINING
SIXTY NORTH GOLD MINING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SIXTY NORTH GOLD MINING LTD0,037-21,51 %