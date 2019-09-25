

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marshalls, one of the leading off-price retailers, has launched its e-commerce website, Marshalls.com.



Marshalls announced that its new website will have an 'ever-changing, fresh mix of merchandise' similar to its famous in-store experience. Returns can also be made online or at its stores.



Marshalls is owned by TJX Companies (TJX), which also operates HomeGoods and T.J. Maxx.



'We are thrilled to introduce Marshalls.com, which allows customers to shop Marshalls anytime,' said Mark DeOliveira, Executive Vice President, TJX Digital US. 'This site will feature a unique assortment of the brands and values that Marshalls is known for, and also offer customers the ability to shop through fun, interactive features and curations. We are excited for customers to experience the brand in this new way.'



Marshalls has added 'Swipe to Shop' feature on its website that allows shoppers swipe left for something they don't want to purchase and swipe right for something they want.



The new website also offers curated shops that feature the latest trends and must-haves, making it easy for shoppers to to discover crave-worthy merchandise. The site will launch with the Fall Style Shop, The Designer Shop and Made in Italy. Like the merchandise assortment, curated shops will also refresh frequently.



